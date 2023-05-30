Employees at Fresno-based Bitwise Industries being furloughed, leaving hundreds without work

Fresno-based company Bitwise Industries is notifying all employees that they will be out of work until further notice.

The company opened for business back in 2013 and has tried to create economic opportunities in underserved communities

In a message sent to Action News by an employee, the company says both Bitwise and AlphaWorks apprentices will be furloughed, effective immediately.

But they emphasize staff members are not being laid off.

At this time, officials say they are just suspended but are still considered employees.

The notice from the company says staff will be able to resume their jobs when economic conditions or workloads improve.

Officials say paychecks issued last week will likely not go through when deposited.

Action News has reached out to Bitwise for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

Bitwise employs some 900 workers from several cities across the Valley and the country.

The company opened for business back in 2013 and has tried to create economic opportunities in underserved communities, leading to thousands of jobs through apprenticeships, starting right here in Fresno.

