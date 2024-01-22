FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson leaving to become professor at Fresno State, district confirms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified superintendent Bob Nelson is planning to leave the district and become a professor at Fresno State, the district confirmed.

Nelson has accepted a tenure-track faculty position in the Educational Leadership Division at the Kremen School of Education.

He had been superintendent of the third-largest school district in California since 2017.

Nelson will remain in his role until the end of the school year and his last day will be July 31.

'"Serving as the Superintendent in the District where I initially taught elementary school and first served as a leader has been the pinnacle of my career thus far," he said in a statement. "I have appreciated so very much getting to know our Fresno Unified family and having the daily opportunity to serve our amazing city and its children. I am thankful to have the opportunity to land in a future position where I can continue serving Valley educators as well."

District officials say Deputy Superintendent Misty Her is expected to be Interim Superintendent if a permanent one is not selected before Nelson leaves.