A Buchanan High School student was arrested Monday for making verbal threats towards other students at his school.Clovis Police and Clovis Unified Police say they received a tip late Monday and arrested 18-year-old Kyle Dwelle.Dwelle was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on two counts of criminal threats of death or great bodily injury.Clovis Police say that they will have an increased presence on all Clovis Unified campuses for the rest of the week.