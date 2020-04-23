burglary

Man arrested for burglarizing west central Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he burglarized a store in west central Fresno on Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. at the FreshCo Food Center at Shields and Brawley Avenues.

When officers responded to the area, they found the man had tossed the stolen items over a fence and ran away.

Investigators searched for the suspect for almost two hours until they eventually found him on Fountain Way and Marty.

It's unclear what items were recovered from the store.

The man was taken into custody and is facing burglary charges.
