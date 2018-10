On Tuesday, the Build-A-Bear Workshop reopened in Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall.The store is celebrating the grand reopening by offering one free Lil' Hazelnut Cub teddy bear to the first 20 Guests present at the store. Build-A-Bear Workshop is also donating two dozen teddy bears to a local Boys & Girls Club.The remodeled store features an updated look and feel that launched in 2015 as part of a company-wide Build-A-Bear brand refresh.