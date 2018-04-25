Fresno County Sheriff's Office hiring correctional officers

You've still got time to come see us tonight. @FresnoSheriff is hosting a “free” recruitment seminar at 6:00 pm @Fresno_State. No registration required, just show up. Can't make it tonight? No problem, we've got another session on Saturday. We look forward to meeting you! pic.twitter.com/RWMXZy3XsM — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) April 25, 2018

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking to hire correctional officers and is holding free recruitment seminars.Correctional officers are responsible for all operational and safety needs within the Fresno County Jail.The department will be holding two recruitment seminars, the first is at 6 pm Wednesday and the second on Saturday at 9 am.Both meetings will be held at Fresno State's Peters Educational Center.Those who attend can ask questions and learn more about the testing process.