Fresno County Sheriff's Office hiring correctional officers

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is holding hiring seminars for the positions.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking to hire correctional officers and is holding free recruitment seminars.

Correctional officers are responsible for all operational and safety needs within the Fresno County Jail.

The department will be holding two recruitment seminars, the first is at 6 pm Wednesday and the second on Saturday at 9 am.

Both meetings will be held at Fresno State's Peters Educational Center.


Those who attend can ask questions and learn more about the testing process.

LINK: Online application for correctional officer position
