FRESNO STATE

Want to work for Tesla? They'll be on the Fresno State Campus Thursday afternoon

James W Jakobs
Fresno State is abuzz with excitement after their Career Development Center announced Tesla will be on campus Thursday.

The tweet reads in part, "Hey @Fresno_State students, want to work for @Tesla! They'll be on campus this Thursday, April 26 from 1-4 pm at the Maple Mall. Come check out their new Model X."


Also in the tweet, they mention a Tesla networking and hiring event that same evening, April 26th at 6 pm. Click HERE.
