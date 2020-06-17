carjacking

Man assaulted, carjacked while working on car in his southeast Fresno driveway

Fresno police are searching for three men in connection to a carjacking in southeast Fresno on Tuesday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for three men in connection to a carjacking in southeast Fresno on Tuesday night.

Police say a man was trying to replace a headlight on his wife's car at his home on Backer and Huntington Avenues around 10:30 p.m.

Three men approached the victim with a knife and demanded his money, officials say.

The man tried to get away, but the suspects caught him and hit him several times in the face and the head.

Investigators say the three men then took the man's keys and left the scene in the car.

"At this point, to me, it's sad that an individual working on his car in his neighborhood is victimized like this," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.

The car was a gray Chrysler 200. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
