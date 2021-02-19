Central California Blood Center

Central California Blood Center asking for blood donations to assist Texas winter storm victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While the winter storms continue to impact millions throughout Texas, the Central Valley is aiming to help.

The Central California Blood Center says the need for blood has quickly grown. Officials added that the Central Valley is "critically low" in blood donations and needs more in order to send units to Texas.

"As we look to support our blood banking partners across the nation, we're relying on the support from our Valley residents," says Christopher Staub, President and CEO of the Central California Blood Center.

The winter storms caused millions in Texas to be without power, heat and water for multiple days.

For more information on how to donate, visit the blood center's website.
