Significant rain, snowfall and flooding expected next few days

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Accuweather Alerts are in place for Monday and Tuesday as another significant storm system approaches the Central Valley.
Rain from overnight will taper off by late morning and a wind advisory is in place through 1 pm Sunday.
The stronger storm system moves in Sunday night. This storm is bringing in powerful wind, rain and snow, must like last week's storm.
A flood watch is in place for the Valley and foothills through Tuesday. Flooding will be a concern across the Valley and Foothills.
Officials are advising drivers to stay off the road and away from flooded roadways.
Highway 168 reopened Saturday after a rockslide closed the highway temporarily.
This story will be updated with more developing coverage of the storm.