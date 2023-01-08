Significant rain, snowfall and flooding expected next few days

Accuweather Alerts are in place for Monday and Tuesday as another significant storm system approaches the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Accuweather Alerts are in place for Monday and Tuesday as another significant storm system approaches the Central Valley.

Rain from overnight will taper off by late morning and a wind advisory is in place through 1 pm Sunday.

The stronger storm system moves in Sunday night. This storm is bringing in powerful wind, rain and snow, must like last week's storm.

A flood watch is in place for the Valley and foothills through Tuesday. Flooding will be a concern across the Valley and Foothills.

Officials are advising drivers to stay off the road and away from flooded roadways.

Highway 168 reopened Saturday after a rockslide closed the highway temporarily.

