Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened after 10:30 pm Monday on Belmont and Effie -- that's just south of Highway 180.

When police arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of a gas station with a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police the victim was shot south of that location.

Authorities believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.