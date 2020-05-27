FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after two men were injured in a drive-by shooting in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.
The attack happened just before 4 a.m. on Teilman and Weldon Avenues.
Investigators say the two men were walking when a vehicle drove by, and someone inside opened fire.
The victims ran to a nearby house and were driven to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
A witness told officers the car drove off quickly after the shots were fired, but no further description of the vehicle or a possible suspect was released.
This is a developing story.
2 shot by suspect in vehicle in central Fresno, police say
Investigators say the two men were walking when a vehicle drove by, and someone inside opened fire.
SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News