1 arrested after high-speed chase with stolen car in Fresno, officers say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say the attempted stop of a stolen car led to a high-speed chase and arrest in central Fresno.

It started when officers tried to pull the driver over, who then sped off through the streets of Fresno.

That's when CHP Officers took over the pursuit.

The chase went north through Highway 41 to northeast Fresno, and then to northwest and central Fresno.

Officers were able to stop the suspect in a shopping center at Blackstone and Princeton.

The driver was taken into custody.