China Peak preparing for opening weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The snow season is off to a slow start at China Peak, but that won't keep the slopes from opening this weekend.

Skiers know it's still early to hit the mountain slopes, but China Peak Resort has snowmaking machines working overtime to prepare for opening weekend.

"We haven't had any natural snow yet to speak of, so everything is pretty much machine-made snow," said Tim Cohee, President of China Peak.

Snow will be limited to the mid-mountain terrain areas for opening weekend as making snow calls for the perfect conditions and is no easy task.

"As the water comes out of the gun under very high pressure, it's joined by very high-pressure air, and the air, in essence, explodes the water," explained Cohee.

It falls back to earth, filling the slopes with fresh white powder. The resort plans to have the most popular runs ready by the start of next week.

"Kaiser run, which is probably the most popular run on the mountain, could be open as early as Sunday," said Cohee.

Lift tickets for the weekend will go on sale Friday, and today is the last day to buy season pass tickets before prices increase.

China Peak says its primary focus will be installing a new quad chair lift in the weeks ahead.

They've also been working hard fixing damages from last year's heavy snow.

"Last year, we had already been open for two weeks and had 10 feet of snow on the ground, so it just goes to show that every year is different," explained Cohee.

China Peak is still looking to fill positions and will host a Job Fair this Friday at Sequoia Brewing Company.

One role they are still looking to fill is a lift operator, perfect for someone who embraces the cold, snowy conditions...

"Imagine if you worked last year outdoors at China Peak, and you are working outdoors in a season that lasted 175 days and it snowed 60 feet. You think you might talk about that for the rest of your life. I think you would," said Cohee.

Organizers tell me that the snowmaking machines will continue every night until opening weekend.

For more information on the Job Fair and available positions, click here.