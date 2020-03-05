apartment fire

Fire breaks out at Clovis apartment complex, no one injured

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters rushed to put out flames inside of a Clovis apartment complex as they threatened to spread to several nearby homes.

The fire first broke out in the backyard of an apartment on Stuart near Helm just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

An ABC30 insider shared a video of those flames lighting up the sky.

Fire crews feared the fire would spread as it went into the attic of the structure, but they quickly contained it to the complex.

"It's got very significant damage to one full apartment and the other, and then the houses on the backside have some exterior damage," says Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski.

One person who was in the backyard where the flames broke out suffered smoke inhalation and was evaluated by emergency personnel.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovisapartment firehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Family displaced after fire destroys Fresno apartment
Woman killed in east central Fresno apartment fire
VIDEO: Firefighters battle apartment fire in central Fresno that displaced 2
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News