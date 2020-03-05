Fire breaks out at Clovis apartment complex, no one injured

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters rushed to put out flames inside of a Clovis apartment complex as they threatened to spread to several nearby homes.The fire first broke out in the backyard of an apartment on Stuart near Helm just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.An ABC30 insider shared a video of those flames lighting up the sky.Fire crews feared the fire would spread as it went into the attic of the structure, but they quickly contained it to the complex."It's got very significant damage to one full apartment and the other, and then the houses on the backside have some exterior damage," says Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski.One person who was in the backyard where the flames broke out suffered smoke inhalation and was evaluated by emergency personnel.The cause of the fire is being investigated.