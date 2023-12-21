Clovis High helping students explore construction industry

Twenty-three students are a part of the Building Trades class for the school's Career and Technical Education program.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis High is taking action by helping students explore the construction industry.

They raised the walls of their structures as they work toward completing their final projects, which include building sheds and saunas.

The structures aren't only for a grade -- they go out into the community.

"So these sheds are going to go across to areas in Fresno and California," says Karan Kakkar. "We get the experience of building them, and they get awesome sheds."

The instructor says this final build is as close to a real world test as it gets.

The people receiving the builds are supporters of the program -- paying for the materials as students provide the labor.