Excitement already brewing for 2024 Clovis Rodeo

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Rodeo returns this April, and excitement is already building for the annual tradition that brings cowboys and cowgirls from across the globe to the Central Valley.

While we've still got some months until mutton busting, bull riding and barrel racing, we are getting a sneak peek at the entertainment on tap.

We sat down with Ron Dunbar and Mark Thompson, board members of the Clovis Rodeo Association to talk about the acts that will have your boots scootin'.

