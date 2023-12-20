Clovis Unified to change boundaries ahead of new high school opening

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified is set to change its boundaries with the opening of Clovis South High School in 2025.

Since September, the district's advisory committee has developed its initial drafts of the boundaries, which are expected to be released to the public on January 26.

In the weeks to follow, five community meetings will be held in each existing high school's area, with the first taking place January 30 at Clovis East.

Updated maps will then be released on April 3 before the governing board votes on the recommendation two weeks later.

New boundaries will then take effect in August 2025