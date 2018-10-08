Cocaine and assault rifles found after police investigate shooting

Two men are in custody after officers found drugs on them while investigating a shooting.Officers arrested Antonio Torres Alvarado and Ruben Sanchez Junior at a home on Fairhaven near Memory early Sunday morning.Police responded after receiving calls of shots fired in the area.Several rounds struck a shed at a neighbor's house, but no one was hurt.During the investigation, officers also found cocaine, marijuana, Xanax pills, two assault rifles, two handguns, one shotgun, ammunition and more than one-thousand dollars at the home.Both suspects were booked on numerous charges.