Car show benefits families of fallen military, law enforcement members

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Classic, muscle and even some custom cars rolled into Clovis for the Central Valley Fallen Heroes car show Saturday morning.Organizers say all the money raised for the event goes directly to local military and law enforcement agencies.The Fresno Mustang Club helps put together the show but they say the idea comes from the Modesto Mustang Club. They say they wanted to bring the honor shown for Modesto Fallen heroes to the Fresno area.Car show organizers say they wish to be the door for new relationships to be made between first responders and the community."So many times... it's the worst day in their life when they have to meet law enforcement or first responders. So we're trying to put a better face on everybody so they can see... we're just all humans," said organizer Paul Beckley.In the four years of the car show, it has raised over $65,000 for law enforcement and military agencies.Last year alone, $27,000 were raised and they hope the trend continues.An exact number raised today is not available at this time.