The Clovis Rodeo kicks off Thursday, but before all the excitement starts the rodeo wants you to help them save lives.Right now one of the nation's largest one-day blood drives is underway at the Clovis Rodeo Hall. Just one pint of blood can help save the life of up to three people.People who donate you get a free rodeo ticket for Sunday.The blood drive is going on until six.