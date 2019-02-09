Disabled American Veterans Charities opens second thrift store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Under the flag delivered by the Clovis East ROTC, the Disabled American Veterans Charities of Central California cut the ribbon on its newest thrift store.
The DAV still operates its store downtown on Van Ness, but they wanted to grow the charity.
A crowd lined up Saturday morning to get the first deals at the spot on Fresno and Shaw.
"We're right in the heart of Fresno. It's a busy intersection. There are apartments behind us. There are people living in the area," said DAV employee George Steese.
Aisles of clothing, toys, electronics, and furniture are 35% off on this first weekend of sales.
And everything in here came from generous people trying to help vets.
"I have been very proud of Fresno and the way they're helping the veterans with some of the fantastic donations they've given us," Steese said.
The money collected goes to programs for veterans -- like the archery classes at Break the Barriers, the Segs for Vets program helping with mobility, or the California Veterans Home.
You can drop off donations at the downtown location.