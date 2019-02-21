Help homeless animals, or view beautiful blossoms this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Grab your family and friends together because there is so much for you to do.
Get all dressed up this weekend to raise money for homeless animals in the Valley or hop on a bus to check out the blossoms in Fresno County.
RAISE MONEY FOR HOMELESS ANIMALS
Help raise money for homeless animals in the valley.
This Friday is Mardi Paws.
Come dressed to impress, walk the red carpet and bid on auction items.
All the money raised benefits Valley Animal Center.
Tickets start at $60.
PLAY POKER FOR CATS
If animals have a soft spot in your heart you can head to Club One Casino on Saturday for "Poker For Paws".
This event benefits the Kings Cat Rescue and Sanctuary.
It's $40 Buy-In 3,000 chips.
There will be prizes and a raffle drawing.
Proceeds will be matched 1 for 1.
If you don't know how to play poker, don't worry. The casino will offer lessons before the tournament.
RIDE THE BLOSSOM BUS
Take in the spectacular views of blossoms this weekend on the Blossom Bus.
This tour will start off with a mimosa breakfast. Along the way, you'll of course see the blossoms, stop for wine, and beer tasting, learn a bit about historical sites and finally enjoy a gourmet lunch.
Tickets are $75. You must be 21 and over to ride the bus.
ATTEND THE COSMETOLOGY AND BARBER EXPO
Head to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend for the Cosmetology and Barber Expo.
They will have seminars, vendors and demonstrations - plus there will be hair and makeup battles you won't want to miss.
Tickets are $15.
ATTEND THE QUINCEANERAS EXPO
Are you planning a Quinceanera any time soon?
This Sunday at the Fresno Fairgrounds, several vendors will be in one place for the Quinceaneras Expo.
Tickets are $10, but if you are having a quiceanera anytime soon you get in for free.