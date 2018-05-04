WEDDING

Local event bringing brides and grooms together

EMBED </>More Videos

Before brides say I do, there are a lot of decisions to make from the dress to the hair to the cake. Weddings in the United States add up to a $55 billion industry. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Before brides say I do, there are a lot of decisions to make, from the dress to the hair to the cake. Weddings in the United States add up to a $55 billion industry.

All eyes are on the bride on her wedding day and these days, brides are going more bohemian. Company Daughters of Simone has roots in Fresno and is becoming well known for their dresses around the county.

Fresno Jewelry Designer Alana Little makes pieces for brides and is seeing a trend.



"Brides are now focusing on a prettier gown and less jewelry and more meaningful jewelry," said Alana Little of Make Pie Not War.

Little sells a lot of necklaces and bracelets to brides and bridal parties with quotes and initials. When it comes to pictures, wedding photographer Danielle Wraith says brides and grooms want pictures that are light and airy.

"I think having organic images. People want to focus on the moment and not overly stuffy images," said Danielle Wraith, photographer.
She says on average couples pay about $2,500 for a wedding package.

Bridal hair is also experiencing a relaxed trend. "It's so exciting because we're seeing tons of boho bridal influence. It's really fun because it's so romantic and really down to earth. We're seeing a lot of greenery in the hair and a lot of flowers and jewelry," said Anna Peters re:Treat color and hair design studios owner and stylist.


Peters says the bohemian hairstyle is in, with braids like fish tails and loose curls.
Dozens of companies both big and small are emerging here in the valley. Little is helping organize a bridal event Sunday to showcase those businesses.

"We actually have a lot of people who focus on the bridal industry here in Fresno, but even more so we have more creative people who are doing the bridal scene here in Fresno. We don't get that cool rap in Fresno but we have a lot to offer in this city" Little said.

You have a chance to meet local photographers, designers, event planners and some of the best in the Valley this Sunday. The Blush Bridal event will be held 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Panoche Creek.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsweddingbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEDDING
Meet the couple that said "I do" at this year's Madera Fair
Bay Area couple snags pic with Keanu Reeves at their Santa Cruz wedding
Giraffe joins wedding party
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
8-18-18 expected to be the most popular wedding day this year
More wedding
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News