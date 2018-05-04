Local event bringing brides and grooms together

Before brides say I do, there are a lot of decisions to make, from the dress to the hair to the cake. Weddings in the United States add up to a $55 billion industry.All eyes are on the bride on her wedding day and these days, brides are going more bohemian. Company Daughters of Simone has roots in Fresno and is becoming well known for their dresses around the county.Fresno Jewelry Designer Alana Little makes pieces for brides and is seeing a trend."Brides are now focusing on a prettier gown and less jewelry and more meaningful jewelry," said Alana Little of Make Pie Not War.Little sells a lot of necklaces and bracelets to brides and bridal parties with quotes and initials. When it comes to pictures, wedding photographer Danielle Wraith says brides and grooms want pictures that are light and airy."I think having organic images. People want to focus on the moment and not overly stuffy images," said Danielle Wraith, photographer.She says on average couples pay about $2,500 for a wedding package.Bridal hair is also experiencing a relaxed trend. "It's so exciting because we're seeing tons of boho bridal influence. It's really fun because it's so romantic and really down to earth. We're seeing a lot of greenery in the hair and a lot of flowers and jewelry," said Anna Peters re:Treat color and hair design studios owner and stylist.Peters says the bohemian hairstyle is in, with braids like fish tails and loose curls.Dozens of companies both big and small are emerging here in the valley. Little is helping organize a bridal event Sunday to showcase those businesses."We actually have a lot of people who focus on the bridal industry here in Fresno, but even more so we have more creative people who are doing the bridal scene here in Fresno. We don't get that cool rap in Fresno but we have a lot to offer in this city" Little said.You have a chance to meet local photographers, designers, event planners and some of the best in the Valley this Sunday. The Blush Bridal event will be held 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Panoche Creek.