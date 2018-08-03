FRESNO DOWNTOWN

New rock-and-roll mural in downtown Fresno

The mural features 16 musical greats, including Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Aritha Franklin and Little Richard.

Alysia Wiebe
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you're a big rock-and-roll fan, you will appreciate a new mural in downtown Fresno.

The mural is located on homerun alley -- near Tulare Street and Van Ness Avenue on the side of "Majestic Jewelry and Loan Company."

Saturday night the business will be hosting an unveiling party starting at 5 p.m.

There will be music, food trucks, and drinks.

The shop will also be raffling off several items from the store --including four guitars, designer handbags, and jewelry.

You can find out more about the mural here.
