New rock-and-roll mural in downtown Fresno

If you're a big rock-and-roll fan, you will appreciate a new mural in downtown Fresno.The mural features 16 musical greats, including Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Aritha Franklin and Little Richard.The mural is located on homerun alley -- near Tulare Street and Van Ness Avenue on the side of "Majestic Jewelry and Loan Company."Saturday night the business will be hosting an unveiling party starting at 5 p.m.There will be music, food trucks, and drinks.The shop will also be raffling off several items from the store --including four guitars, designer handbags, and jewelry.You can find out more about the mural