Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Share the joy of the holidays with a child in need.

The Fresno County Marine Corps League and ABC30 are teaming up for the Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend: Friday, December 7 - Sunday, December 9.

Volunteers will be accepting new, unwrapped toys or cash at the River Park Shopping Center in North Fresno near the roundabout 24 hours a day starting Friday at 5:00 am through Sunday at 4:00 pm.

Fresno County Toys for Tots has a goal of collecting 50,000 toys for children in need before Christmas.

If you can't make it out to our marathon weekend, there are dozens of drop off sites across Central California. Find the location nearest you by using the map below.

You can also make a monetary donation online by following this link or contact the Marine Corps League at (833) 484-8373 or mclfresnodet14@gmail.com.

