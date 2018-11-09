Valley Focus: Local VetNet Connects Valley Veterans With Resources

Easing back into civilian life is not easy for military veterans but there are resources they can tap into thanks to VetNet.Vet Net or The Veterans Network has a local chapter in the Valley.Local members Richard Graham and Ron Vance were guests on a special Veterans Day edition of Valley Focus with Margot Kim.The veteran unemployment rate in the valley is 11 percent. VetNet wants to lower this number by engaging employers and the unemployed to use these services to improve their overall health and mental wellbeing.VetNet offers a Pets for Vets and the Dress for Success program to focus on mental well-being while the Dental Program will improve their physical condition.Graham says VetNet wants to build a VetNet Education Center in Fresno. Contact VetNet at (559) 293-9755 or visit the website