VALLEY FOCUS

Valley Focus: Local VetNet Connects Valley Veterans With Resources

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Easing back into civilian life is not easy for military veterans but there are resources they can tap into thanks to VetNet.

Vet Net or The Veterans Network has a local chapter in the Valley.

Local members Richard Graham and Ron Vance were guests on a special Veterans Day edition of Valley Focus with Margot Kim.

The veteran unemployment rate in the valley is 11 percent. VetNet wants to lower this number by engaging employers and the unemployed to use these services to improve their overall health and mental wellbeing.

VetNet offers a Pets for Vets and the Dress for Success program to focus on mental well-being while the Dental Program will improve their physical condition.

Graham says VetNet wants to build a VetNet Education Center in Fresno. Contact VetNet at (559) 293-9755 or visit the website here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsveteransmilitaryvalley focusFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: Central Valley Blue Star Moms Collecting Items For Deployed Members of the Military
Valley Focus: Marines Gearing Up For Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend
Valley Focus: SEFCEDA Will Honor Local Trailblazers in Southeast Fresno
Valley Focus: Pink Tea Party Honors Cancer Survivors and Families
More valley focus
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Valley Focus: Central Valley Blue Star Moms Collecting Items For Deployed Members of the Military
Valley Focus: Marines Gearing Up For Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend
VFW Post 8900 in West Central Fresno is getting a makeover just in time for Veterans Day.
Your Weekend
More Community & Events
Top Stories
At least 5 dead as Camp Fire grows to 70,000 acres in Butte County, 5 percent contained
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire chars 10,000 acres, 75K homes under evacuation
Firefighters rescue two dogs during early morning mobile home fire
Southern California fires force evacuation of Malibu
Dad charged after crash kills his 8-year-old son
Durham parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
Bregman surprises waitress with $500 tip
Show More
15-year-old on ATV charged after police chase on Eastex Fwy
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
It's back: Mandarin duck makes grand return to Central Park
More News