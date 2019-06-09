Valley Focus: Tyra Banks Coming to Central California Women's Conference

She made millions modeling and with her business ventures. Now Tyra Banks will headline the Central California Women's Conference with a theme of Breaking Boundaries.Central California Women's Conference is Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Fresno Convention Center. 3,500 attendees are expected at the event filled with workshops, inspiring speakers, networking and shopping.CCWC Board President Nené Casares and Board member/Legal Counsel Victoria Bernhardt appeared on Valley Focus with host Liz Harrison to talk about this day of empowerment and the message Tyra Banks will bring to the conference.The conference also allows organizers to donate a considerable amount of money to local non-profits serving women who are struggling.CCWC has donated more than $1,200,000 to women's and children's community benefit organizations.Tickets are now on sale.September 17, 2019Fresno Convention Center