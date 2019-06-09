valley focus

Valley Focus: Tyra Banks Coming to Central California Women's Conference

By Aurora Diaz
She made millions modeling and with her business ventures. Now Tyra Banks will headline the Central California Women's Conference with a theme of Breaking Boundaries.

Central California Women's Conference is Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Fresno Convention Center. 3,500 attendees are expected at the event filled with workshops, inspiring speakers, networking and shopping.

CCWC Board President Nené Casares and Board member/Legal Counsel Victoria Bernhardt appeared on Valley Focus with host Liz Harrison to talk about this day of empowerment and the message Tyra Banks will bring to the conference.

The conference also allows organizers to donate a considerable amount of money to local non-profits serving women who are struggling.

CCWC has donated more than $1,200,000 to women's and children's community benefit organizations.

Tickets are now on sale.

Central California Women's Conference

September 17, 2019

Fresno Convention Center

https://www.ccwc-fresno.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscentral california womens conferencevalley focuseventscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: Disney Toy Delivery Brings Smiles To Sick and Injured Kids in the Valley
Valley Focus: Summit Aims to Boost Financial Opportunities in the Valley
Valley Focus: Fowler Clinic Accepting New Patients
Valley Focus: Save Lives and Get Ice Cream at Pint for Pint Blood Drive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News