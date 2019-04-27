FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thank you for watching the 105th annual Clovis Rodeo Parade live on ABC30.com! You can rewatch the entire parade in the playlist above.
More than 120 entries will march the streets in front of thousands of people in the culmination of a weekend of western fun.
Floats built by numerous schools, service organizations, western riders, youth groups and businesses will all compete for the Sweepstakes Award and $1,500 in prize money.
Read more stories on the 105th Clovis Rodeo:
RELATED: It's that time of year again! 105th Clovis Rodeo kicks off this week
RELATED: Clovis Rodeo prepares to keep crowds, athletes and cattle cool from summer-like temperatures
RELATED: 'Grey's Anatomy' star James Pickens, Jr. hosts 10th annual charity roping event at Clovis Rodeo
WATCH: Thousands come out for the 105th Clovis Rodeo Parade
CLOVIS RODEO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News