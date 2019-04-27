WATCH: Thousands come out for the 105th Clovis Rodeo Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thank you for watching the 105th annual Clovis Rodeo Parade live on ABC30.com! You can rewatch the entire parade in the playlist above.More than 120 entries will march the streets in front of thousands of people in the culmination of a weekend of western fun.Floats built by numerous schools, service organizations, western riders, youth groups and businesses will all compete for the Sweepstakes Award and $1,500 in prize money.