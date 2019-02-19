YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite's famous 'firefall' returns as spectators flock to the park

Yosemite's famous "firefall" has returned but only for a short time. According to park officials, the event will last until Sunday, Feb. 24. (Vaché Geyoghlian)

Yosemite's 'firefall' has returned!



According to Yosemite Gateway Partners, the event will run from Feb. 12 until Feb. 24.

If you plan on trying to catch a glimpse of this natural phenomenon there are just a few things you need to know.

Yosemite is blanked with snow due to recent storms, therefore, you may need to bring chains and may have to hike through the snow to get to the perfect viewing point.

Parking for the event will also be a little tricky. Here are a few of the restrictions in effect:

- Stopping or parking on Southside Dr between El Cap Cross and Swinging Bridge is prohibited.
- All pullouts along Southside Dr between El Cap Cross and Swinging Bridge are closed.
- Roadside parking along Southside Dr between El Cap Cross and Swinging Bridge is prohibited.

- Southside Dr between El Cap Cross and Swinging Bridge is closed to pedestrians.
- The Cathedral Beach Picnic Area is closed.
- The Sentinel Beach Picnic Area is closed.
- Stopping or parking on El Cap Cross is prohibited.
- Roadside parking along El Cap Cross is prohibited.
- The number 2 lane (right, northern lane) of Northside Dr between Camp 4 and El Cap Cross is closed to all vehicles.

- Stopping or parking on Northside Dr between Camp 4 and El Cap Cross is prohibited.
- All pullouts along Northside Dr between Camp 4 and El Cap Cross are closed.
- Roadside parking along Northside Dr between Camp 4 and El Cap Cross is prohibited.
- El Cap Picnic Area is closed to all vehicles except vehicles displaying an ADA placard.
- The speed limit along Northside Dr between Camp 4 to El Cap Cross is 25 MPH unless posted otherwise.

For more information about roads within Yosemite National Park, call (209)-372-0200.
