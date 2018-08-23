Your Weekend

Princesses and Pirates

Fresno Greek Fest

Valley Dream Center 5K

Run for the Fallen

Beat the Heat Fitness Crawl

Princesses and Pirates will fill that stands at the Grizzlies home game this Friday against the Salt Lake Bees.Kids 12 and under who show up in costume get in for free.After the game, if the kiddos are still awake, they'll be wowed as fireworks light up the sky.The Fresno Greek Fest starts on Friday.It's a three-day celebration.Families can expect several vendors serving up Greek-themed food, wine tasting, art tours, as well as cooking demonstrations and more... Opa!There's also a kids play area.Tickets are $6 at the gate. If you plan on going every day, save money and buy a three-day pass for only $10.Join the Valley Dream Center for their first 5K run and walk.This is something the whole family will enjoy.It's being held on Saturday morning at Woodward Park.To sign up, it costs $45, and you'll get a swag bag and more.Of course, food vendors will be there as well.The race starts at 8 am.Run for the Fallen this Saturday in Merced.It's a free walk and run to honor the men and woman who made the ultimate sacrifice.It starts with a ceremony at 8 am.A liability waiver must be signed to participate.Do you have what it takes to complete seven 20-minute workouts?Now is your chance to challenge yourself.This Saturday from 7:30 to noon is a Fitness Crawl in Visalia.You go to the different fitness studios downtown and spend 20 minutes at each one.Once you have made it through all the workouts, you can head to Garden Street for food and music.Tickets start at $25.