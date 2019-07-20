Your Weekend

weekend guide

Home Show - Fresno Fairgrounds

If you're looking to make some improvements to your home or even backyard I have just the event for you.

This weekend is The Fresno Home Remodeling and decorating show.

Over 350 vendors will set up to help you.

New this year is the Vintage Market.

There you will find handmade goods, refurbished furniture and more.

And if you are looking for tips on remodeling special guest Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell from HGTVs Boise Boys will be hosting seminars throughout the day.

Tickets start at $8.
For more information, click here.

Water Night - Moravia Wines

This next one is a family-friendly event.

Parents sip on some vino while the kids splash in the water at Moravia Wines this Friday.
It's water night at the winery kids can enjoy water slides and games plus there will be a dunk tank.

Dog Gone Good Dogs will be serving up food and for dessert Kona Ice.

Tickets are $5 for anyone 21 and over.

Seating is first come first serve so feel free to bring your own lawn chairs.
For more information, click here.

Wine Tasting Tour

Grab your friends this Saturday to take a wine tasting trip through Fresno County.

It's a guided tour that will make stops at 4 different wineries you'll be able to sample over 20 different wines.

The tour will start off with mimosas and breakfast .along the way the bus will stop at local fruit stands for you to also get a taste of jams and jellies.

Tickets for this event are $85.

National Ice Cream Day

Sunday is National Ice Cream day so head on over to CREAM Fresno.

If you buy a scoop of ice cream you get a second scoop free.
For more information, click here.
