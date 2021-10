KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Power has been restored to hundreds of PG&E customers in Kings County after an outage Wednesday morning, the utility company says.______________________________________More than 2,000 PG&E customers are without power in Kings County.The utility company's website reported the outage just after 7 am, affecting the community of Corcoran and rural areas outside the city.It wasn't immediately clear what caused the power to go out. PG&E crews were investigating.PG&E's website says power was expected to be restored by 11:15 am.For more information on this outage, click here