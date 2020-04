Coronavirus updates: List of school, college closures, cancellations and changes in Central California

SCHOOLS

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As concerns over the novel coronavirus grow, several Central Valley schools and colleges are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by restricting activities, moving classes online and shutting down their campuses.The Alview-Dairyland Union School District is closed till April 14th.The Alvina Elementary Charter School District will be closed from March 16 through April 13.The Burrel Union Elementary School District will be closed from March 16 to April 13.Caruthers Unified announced they are closing all schools through April 13th.The Central Unified School District has decided to keep all school campuses closed through June 11.The Clay Joint Elementary School District will be closed Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 13.The Clovis Unified School District has extended its campus closures through May 4 to prevent the spread of the virus.Coalinga Huron Unified School District has shut down all schools from March 18 through April 14.The Exeter Unified School District will be closed from March 18 through April 13.Firebaugh schools will remain closed through the end of the current school year.Fowler Unified has decided to close all school campuses, including preschool and afterschool programs starting Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, April 13. School will be in session for students on Monday, March 16 and will operate on an AAA early release schedule, so that students can collect instructional materials and guidance for their distance learning program.Fresno Unified announced on April that they will extend their school closures through the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.The Kings County Office of Education announced school closures have been extended through May 1, with the hope of classes resuming on May 4, including the Hanford Joint Union High School District.The Kings County Office of Education announced school closures have been extended through May 1, with the hope of classes resuming on May 4. Those districts included are:Kings River Union Elementary School District in Kingsburg has closed its schools starting Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 13, when conditons can be re-evaluated.Kerman Unified said out of an abundance of caution, they are closing all schools, likely through April 13th. They said 'grab and go' meals will be available for students of the school district Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Kerman High School and Kerman Floyd Elementary.All Laton Unified School District schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 13.The district is following the direction of Merced County districts and closing from March 19 through April 20.According to a statement by the Chowchilla Union High School District, all public schools in Madera County will be closed immediately and the closure will tentatively last until April 13.Madera Unified has decided to extend their school closures to Friday, May 1. Their food service program will continue.Mariposa County Unified will be closing schools from March 16 through March 20. They plan to reopen on March 23 unless conditions call for an extension.All 20 Merced County school districts are following Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders and extending all school closures for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. The Merced County Office of Education has online resources available (including information on meal programs) at mcoe.org/covid19 The Monroe Elementary School campus will be closed to students as of Monday, March 16 through the end of spring break - Monday, April 13.The Monson-Sultana Joint Union Elementary School District has closed its schools to students starting Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 13. Administraotrs said they expect to reopen campus on Tuesday, April 14.The Orange Center School District will be temporarily closed from March 14 through April 14.The Pacific Union School District will be closed from March 16 through April 13.Parlier High School became the first school in the Central Valley to close because of the coronavirus after officials learned of a student at the school who had traveled out of the country as the virus started to spread.The Pine Ridge Elementary School District will be closed from March 16 through April 14.The Porterville Unified School District announced it will not reopen for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.All Riverdale Joint Unified School District schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 13.All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Fresno - 19 elementary schools and two high schools - will be closed until further notice.The private Catholic high school has closed its campus and will offer online classes to students starting March 16. It intends to reopen its campus on March 30.Sanger Unified has closed all its campuses through the end of the school year.Selma Unified has closed all of its schools through April 13 to prevent the spread of the virus.The Sierra Unified School District said it has closed all schools effective March 16th through April 13th.The Tulare City School Districts will be closes from March 16 through April 13.Visalia Unified has extended its closure. Schools will be closed through May 1, 2020, or until it is appropriate to return to school sites. Meal service will continue and instructional lessons will be available online and paper version.The Washington Unified School District said school will be closed effective immediately and will resume on April 14th.The Washington Colony Elementary School District will be closed until April 14, effective immediately.Yosemite Unified has canceled classes at all campuses, and will re-evaluate on March 31 when to open the schools.Yosemite High School has been shut down for one day after a staff member visited an area of California with some level of community spread of the novel coronavirus.UC Merced is moving toward remote learning instead of holding large in-person classes, canceling all large events and is prepared to quarantine students if necessary. The school has postponed its May 16 and May 17 commencement ceremonies. The school says they are working to find an alternative approach to honor students, including the potential for an in-person ceremony that still protects families and students.Fresno State has closed non-essential offices on campus through the end of the semester, May 22, 2020. Students will not be able to study in the library and commencement has been postponed. Virtual instruction will begin Friday, March 20.Fresno Pacific University is suspending in-person and on-campus classes and has extended extends online instruction through the spring 2020 semester. Degree completion sessions two, three and four will continue online through July 5.The SCCCD has suspended in-person classes for all of its campuses, includingand its satellite campuses in Madera and Oakhurst.The district has also asked all of its employees 65 and older, and those with underlying health conditions, to stay home until further notice On top of the SCCCD's suspension of all in-person classes, Fresno City College has closed the entire campus to all students and staff effective immediately. The school also canceled their in-person graduation but are working to determine if a virtual ceremony is possible.A message went out to students and staff asking them to "leave the campus as soon as possible" just before 1 pm on Monday, March 16.College of the Sequoias is moving a majority of their face-to-face classes online until at least April 13th and suspending all student travel until further notice. Student Services offices, computer labs and the library will remain open on all three campuses for normal business hours.