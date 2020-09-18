Creek Fire: Auberry resident mourns loss of her beloved home

AUBERRY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been 10 days since Danielle Akoidu stepped foot in what she knew as a sanctuary."We named our home 'Sunstone Haven'. It represented so much of what we wanted for our family and life in the mountains," she says. "I woke up thankful every single day."The Auberry home where she, her husband Sam, and their four children lived doubled as the location of where they started their life together."We had a lot of plans, we had so many dreams with that space," she says.So after flames of the Creek Fire burning nearly an hour away prompted evacuations, it was hard to imagine they wouldn't return."Every wrong thing happened for it to come our way. So even up until the moment we had to leave, it didn't feel like the fire was going to come to our home," she says.It was three days later that Danielle would wake up in the middle of the night with a gut feeling that hope to return was gone."That's how connected I was to that place... that it woke me up and that is the time that the house would have been on fire."Because her home is still in the evacuation zone, Danielle still hasn't seen the damage in person.She allowed Action News on her property to show her virtually.After learning of their loss, friends created a GoFundMe that's already halfway to meeting its goal.