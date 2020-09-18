Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Auberry resident mourns loss of her beloved home

By
AUBERRY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been 10 days since Danielle Akoidu stepped foot in what she knew as a sanctuary.

"We named our home 'Sunstone Haven'. It represented so much of what we wanted for our family and life in the mountains," she says. "I woke up thankful every single day."

The Auberry home where she, her husband Sam, and their four children lived doubled as the location of where they started their life together.

"We had a lot of plans, we had so many dreams with that space," she says.

So after flames of the Creek Fire burning nearly an hour away prompted evacuations, it was hard to imagine they wouldn't return.

"Every wrong thing happened for it to come our way. So even up until the moment we had to leave, it didn't feel like the fire was going to come to our home," she says.

It was three days later that Danielle would wake up in the middle of the night with a gut feeling that hope to return was gone.

"That's how connected I was to that place... that it woke me up and that is the time that the house would have been on fire."

Because her home is still in the evacuation zone, Danielle still hasn't seen the damage in person.

She allowed Action News on her property to show her virtually.

After learning of their loss, friends created a GoFundMe that's already halfway to meeting its goal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auberryfresno countyfresno countycreek firedestroyed homeswildfire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire: Pine Ridge Elementary offering support for students
Horse Ranch needs volunteers to care for hundreds of displaced animals
Yosemite National Park to close due to hazardous air quality
Creek Fire is 10th largest wildfire in CA's modern history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 244,756 acres burned with 18% containment
Get vaccinated to avoid flu and COVID-19 'double whammy', doctors say
Horse Ranch needs volunteers to care for hundreds of displaced animals
Why is the Creek Fire so hard to control?
Yosemite National Park to close due to hazardous air quality
Creek Fire: Pine Ridge Elementary offering support for students
Fresno shootings within hours of each other leave 2 dead
Show More
SQF Complex Fire: 122,835 acres burned, 12% contained
Join ABC30, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
Central California coronavirus cases
2 men shot after fight inside southeast Fresno hotel room
44 arrested in Southern California for alleged EDD fraud
More TOP STORIES News