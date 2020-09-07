PHOTOS: Creek Fire scorches Fresno area, threatening communities, forcing evacuations

FRESNO (KFSN) -- Dramatic images show the exploding Creek Fire as hundreds of firefighters battle the flames and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties.The blaze forced emergency crews to airlift more than 200 to safety after wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in Sierra National Forest over the Labor Day weekend.One photo tweeted by the California National Guard showed more than 20 evacuees packed tightly inside one helicopter, some crouched on the floor clutching their belongings.Photos from Sunday night show ominous orange-tinged skies looming over empty boating docks and camping structures. Others show firefighters extinguishing the fire and monitoring hotspots.The fire has yet to get any containment after days of work on steep terrain in sweltering heat. Some homes and businesses have burned, but there was no official tabulation yet.