Creek Fire: School put on hold for many impacted by flames

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- School districts in the Foothill and Mountain communities have all canceled school amid the Creek Fire.Now, students who had recently returned to distance learning are faced with the challenge of not knowing when school will resume.As the Creek Fire continues to rage -- forcing thousands to evacuate in numerous Fresno, Madera and Mariposa County mountain communities -- area schools have canceled classes until further notice.Pine Ridge Superintendent Steve Rosa made the announcement via YouTube due to widespread power outages and evacuations"We are going to postpone school. These days will not be lost, these days will have to be made up at the end of the year. Most importantly, right now it is not safe," Pine Ridge Superintendent Steve Rosa.Considered one of the fastest moving wildfires in California history -- the Creek Fire first sparked Friday evening near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake. At least 80 structures have been destroyed and nearly 5,300 are threatened."The school it seems is still standing, the actual school building itself did survive the fire but the bus bar and playground and all of that that I understand is gone," said mother of three, Tess Erdman.Erdman of Shaver Springs managed to evacuate to a relative's home in the Central Coast just as flames began approaching their neighborhood. Erdman believes her home is safe but they still took schoolwork and supplies with them."We've got the laptops and the Chromebooks and we had created a nice little classroom in our downstairs playroom area, and I was able to put all those things into bins and we brought them all here," she said.Many displaced families have found shelter at the evacuation center at Clovis North High School.Erdman says they are prepared to stay at the Central Coast until power is restored and officials deem it safe to return.Until then, she plans to work on class assignments with her children even while distance learning is suspended."We can carry on a little bit here and there until things get back to normal, but luckily our kids are resilient and they'll get through this. Just like we did in the Spring time when COVID hit us," said Erman.There is currently no timetable on when classes will resume. School districts will continue to update families on their social media pages and websites.