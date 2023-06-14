Driver accused of DUI hit-and-run that killed cyclist near Clovis held without bail

A judge denied bail for the man accused of hitting and killing a cyclist near Clovis and taking off.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A judge denied bail for the man accused of hitting and killing a cyclist near Clovis and taking off.

Prosecutors say Jonathan Petty was driving under the influence at nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Because he had a previous DUI, he has now been charged with murder.

Prosecutors revealed new details about the crash that killed Peter Binz as they asked the judge to ensure Petty remains behind bars.

"At this time we enter a plea of not guilty with regards to the complaint, denials to any enhancements," Attorney Roy Park said.

Jonathan Petty stood with handcuffs around his wrists as Park entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf for the death of Peter Binz.

Our cameras were not allowed to show Petty's face in court.

Park asked the court to release Petty on bail.

If the judge did, they would agree to GPS or alcohol monitoring while out of custody.

But Deputy District Attorney Steven Ueltzen asked the judge to keep Petty behind bars, saying it would be hard to ensure the public's safety if Petty got out.

Ueltzen says on May 31st, Petty was driving on Herndon nearly Langley Avenue and there were signs he was under the influence.

"He was observed by other bystanders to be weaving within his lane -- crossing over the right lane onto the right shoulder multiple times," Ueltzen said.

Prosecutors say the last time he crossed over, he hit and killed 33-year-old Peter Binz.

Ueltzen says Petty then drove to his home about a mile away on North Locan near Paul.

About 20 to 30 minutes later, family members urged Petty to turn himself in.

Ueltzen says Petty had a blood alcohol concentration of .29% or roughly three times the legal limit, despite being on probation for a previous DUI conviction from 2022.

Petty also had a restricted license.

"The defendant had already received those orders from the court and still elected to drive at that blood alcohol concentration and killed somebody," Ueltzen said.

The defense argued the prosecution had not met the requirement for no bail, but Judge Charles Lee disagreed.

Lee said there was clear evidence and he was concerned about Petty's previous DUI and high blood alcohol levels.

"Mr. Petty does present a danger to the community and there are no conditions that would reasonably assure the safety of the community and therefore is going to remand him no bail," Lee said.

Family members and friends have declined to speak publicly about Binz or the case at this time, but in an online obituary it says Binz worked as a land surveyor and was an avid bicycle enthusiast.

He leaves behind a wife of four years.

Petty is expected to be back in court next month.

