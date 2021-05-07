Delano man arrested for allegedly throwing flaming explosive at cars, setting multiple fires

DELANO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect accused of setting fires in downtown Delano is in custody on Thursday night.Surveillance video shows one of several crimes - 23-year old Alejandro Valdivia Duran is accused of last month.Delano police say during the most recent incident on April 26th when he rode up to a parking lot on a bicycle.The suspect can then be seen throwing a flaming explosive at parked cars, setting a fire in the parking lot.Duran was arrested at his home this week and now faces charges for arson, burglary, and criminal threats.