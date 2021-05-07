arson

Delano man arrested for allegedly throwing flaming explosive at cars, setting multiple fires

Alejandro Valdivia now faces charges for arson, burglary, and criminal threats.
Delano man arrested for allegedly throwing flaming explosive

DELANO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect accused of setting fires in downtown Delano is in custody on Thursday night.

Surveillance video shows one of several crimes - 23-year old Alejandro Valdivia Duran is accused of last month.

Delano police say during the most recent incident on April 26th when he rode up to a parking lot on a bicycle.

The suspect can then be seen throwing a flaming explosive at parked cars, setting a fire in the parking lot.

Duran was arrested at his home this week and now faces charges for arson, burglary, and criminal threats.
