Derek Carr attends unveiling of renovated playground at Valley Children's Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A newly renovated playground made its debut Friday at Valley Children's Hospital and a familiar face helped make it all happen.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony -- the Valley Children's ambassador helped fund the project.

He talked about what coming back to the Valley means to him and his partnership with the hospital.

"This is what Valley Children's does," he said.

The newly renovated playground is located on the South Lawn of the hospital.

It highlights the Valley's strong ag heritage, including a bright blue tractor, chickens and a toy cow.

It also has a water feature for kids to enjoy and a putting green.
