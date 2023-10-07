Family speaks out after man killed in Atwater

That suspect, now identified as 42-year-old Daniel Corona Garibay, was last seen in the Atwater Livingston area.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley family is calling for justice after their loved one and another person were killed in Atwater.

Atwater police found 41-year-old Ramon Lopez and Evangelina Ybarra shot and killed at Shaffer Road and Fortuna Avenue Monday night.

"I was just in absolute shock," said Rene Lopez, Ramon's brother.

Rene Lopez says his brother served in the military and recently got a job at the FAA as a safety inspector.

"He was just a kind soul, very patient. Nobody that ever knew him had anything negative to say about him; he was loved and liked by all of us," said Rene.

"I want my brother to be remembered for exactly who he was, somebody that gave love unconditionally and didn't expect anything in return."

Adding never in a million years did he imagine his family would be going through this.

"Who could ever think that something like this could happen to your family, especially someone in your family that has such a kind heart? Nobody, not even the worst person on the planet, doesn't deserve anything like this," said Rene.

Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador says officers have worked around the clock to develop leads in the case.

"We served a search warrant yesterday in the city of Livingston. And all of that effort and all that work has developed enough information where we're comfortable now with releasing who, we believe, is the suspect in this double homicide," said Chief Salvador.

That suspect, now identified as 42-year-old Daniel Corona Garibay, was last seen in the Atwater Livingston area, riding a red and black Honda motorcycle.

"This wasn't a random act of violence. Our investigation is showing that wasn't a random act of violence," said Chief Salvador.

Now, the police and Rene are asking for the community's help in finding Garibay.

"They need to be brought to justice. There's no reason why anybody should have to go through what two families are now going through," said Rene.

Police say if you happen to see the suspect, do not approach him and call local law enforcement.

A GoFundMe has been set up for donations for the Lopez family.

