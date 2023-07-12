New murals coming along Highway 180 as part of beautification project

Murals are in the works as part of the downtown Fresno Neighborhood Beautification and Cleanup Project.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New artwork will soon add a pop of color to a local highway.

Murals are in the works as part of the downtown Fresno Neighborhood Beautification and Cleanup Project.

The Fresno Arts Council will choose qualified artists to paint on columns and underpasses along Highway 180.

That will include the areas of Belmont, Blackstone and Abby street.

A large mural will also be painted at Romain Park on First Street.

The project will be funded by the Clean California Local Grant program.

A total of $207,500 will go towards the beautification project.

Community meetings will be held to gather input on what kind of artwork should be displayed on the murals.