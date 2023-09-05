CHP reports increase in Labor Day weekend DUI arrests

California roadways were busy with dangerous driving this holiday weekend.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California roadways were busy with dangerous driving this holiday weekend.

"It's definitely been a wild Labor Day weekend thus far. We still have another 24-hour reporting period, but it's definitely been one for the record books, unfortunately," said Officer Mike Salas from the California Highway Patrol.

During the Labor Day weekend last year, there were just over 900 DUI arrests statewide.

Through Sunday morning this year, there had already been 940 DUI arrests, 25 of them in the Fresno area.

Across the state, there have been more than 7,500 speeding tickets issued by CHP.

608 of them went to people who were driving 100 miles per hour or faster.

Those numbers are expected to rise once the data from Monday comes in.

"We know you're having a good time on your Labor Day. We like to see that but just be responsible. Don't make yourself a statistic out here," said Salas.

Unfortunately, CHP Fresno is investigating one deadly crash this holiday weekend.

A motorcyclist crashed into a palm tree on Kearney Boulevard in southwest Fresno Saturday night. He was thrown from the bike and then rushed to the hospital, where he died.

It's unclear what caused the man to crash into the tree, but CHP does not suspect drugs or alcohol.

