DUI driver arrested for allegedly causing three-car crash in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested for causing a three-vehicle collision in Madera.

It happened in the area of Adell and D streets Sunday night. The crash caused one vehicle to roll over.

Investigators say 43-year-old Adrian Santos caused the crash.

He was arrested for driving under the influence for having a blood content of more than two times the legal limit.

It's unclear how many people were injured in the collision.