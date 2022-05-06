Dine and Dish

Dine and Dish: Sweet treats at Eddie's Bakery Cafe in northeast Fresno

By
Dine and Dish: Sweet treats at Eddie's Bakery Cafe in NE Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the best of both worlds - fresh fruit and cake.

One of the most popular items at Eddie's Bakery in northeast Fresno is the Nicoise cake.

"Their joy -- it's a great feeling when you see you made someone happy," says head decorator Julie Flowers.

There are so many sweet choices as you scan the display case but you really can't make a bad one.

"Really excited, the employees are nice," says Tam Tran. "I come here all the time."

Like artists, Flowers and the crew work their magic behind the scenes shaping, coloring and decorating desserts.

"If we're counting individual cupcakes, in the thousands. I mean, we make a lot of items every day."

Cookies shaped like tacos and churro cupcakes were among the holiday treats.

But Flowers said we also had to try the margarita mousse, which comes with salt around the rim of the cup.

To meet the daily demand, Eddie's has six bakers baking long before the shop opens at six in the morn.

"Our ovens are going 12-15 hours a day," Flowers said.

That freshly baked bread doesn't appear by magic.

Some people might not realize you can also have lunch here.

"I get the BLT and it's really good," says Liz Alvarado.

The number-one item, though, is the pink champagne cake.

"It's got a bavarian custard filling with a champagne extract," Flowers said.

Eddie Riedenhauer opened his business in 1939.

Subsequent owners sought consistency for customers coming here a long time.

"Don't want to say because I never say my age, but I guess 40 years," says Virginia Rivera.

"We try to stay as true to the Danish recipe that's been passed down from the original owner," Flowers said.

Eddie's Bakery is now busy preparing for Mother's Day because mom is the sweetest.
