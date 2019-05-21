uc merced

Partially deaf UC Merced student hopes to inspire others with graduation success

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A graduating student at UC Merced is hoping his triumph over adversity will inspire others to do the same.

Ya Yang is graduating from the college on Friday, completing a three-year tenure at the school and majoring in public health and psychology. He was able to graduate early despite a unique challenge.

"My right ear I can hear 60% of what a normal person hears... my left ear can only hear 30% of what a normal person can," he said. He grew up in a refugee camp in Northern Thailand, where he says a sickness led to his hearing loss.

"It's challenging going through a college in general," said Sidra Goldman-Mellor, one of Yang's professors. "Especially in such a short period of time to have this additional challenge on top of everything else is really incredible."

After graduation, Yang plans to pursue a career in public health policy to help communities in need, much like the refugee camp he grew up in. He hopes his story inspires others to move past their challenges.

"Once you set your mind to something, you just work hard and you'll be able to do it," he said. "Regardless of what others say, don't listen to them, just keep pushing yourself."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmerceddisabilitydeafgraduationcollegeuc merced
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UC MERCED
UC Merced placing final touches on campus expansion
Nearly one million pounds of food saved through UC Merced program
UC Merced attack suspect manifesto, ISIS flag hidden from public because of lawsuit
Commencement schedule for UC Merced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News