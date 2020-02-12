North Valley students make Valentine's Day cards for hospital patients

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students in the North Valley are helping lift the spirits of patients at one local hospital.All of the second graders at McSwain Elementary in Atwater have been busy making heart shaped cards with hand written messages on them.Staff members at Mercy Medical Center in Merced will deliver them to patients on Valentine's Day.This is the second year the Mustangs have worked on this special project in partnership with Dignity Health.Teachers say the students love being creative and brightening the spirits of people who may be going through a difficult time."It makes me very proud of them because they're so excited to do this and in our classroom we focus on kindness first," McSwain Elementary teacher Cynthia Cassady said. "They're very kind students and they love to spread a little kindness whenever they can, so this is our way to give back."Staff members say it's also a great way for the students to work on their writing skills.All four of the school's second grade classes are participating, and they will each make about 100 cards with a variety of heartwarming messages.