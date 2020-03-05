Big Fresno Fair 2020: First lineup of concert performers announced

Becky G.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair announced its first set of artists set to perform for the 2020 county fair.The line-up of artists includes Becky G, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, newly-formed group Ezra Ray Hart and The Isley Brothers.Members of the Big Fair Fan Club will be able to purchase tickets during an exclusive online pre-sale starting Thursday, March 19 at 9:00 a.m.Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 27 at 9 a.m.Saturday, October 10, 2020Prices: $30, $40, $50Becky G. is a 22-year-old artist who has hit songs including "Dollar," "Mala Santa," and "Mayores." She's also earned No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts.Monday, October 12, 2020Prices: $35, $45, $55Frankie Valli has sold more than 175 million records worldwide and is known for unforgettable songs, including "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Big Girls Don't Cry."Thursday, October 15, 2020Prices: $18, $22, $32Ezra Ray Hart is a newly-formed group featuring lead singers Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and Emerson Hart of Tonic.Friday, October 16, 2020Prices: $22, $32, $42The Isley Brothers are a Grammy-award winning duo that formed in the 1950s and is known for songs like "Twist and Shout," which became their first Top 40 hit on both the pop and R&B charts and the award-winning tune "It's Your Thing."