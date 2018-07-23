FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Steve Perry made a trip back to his hometown of Hanford last week to attend the city's Summer Day Camp Talent Show.
According to Hanford Parks & Recreation, the appearance was a surprise
The legendary singer and songwriter is a South Valley native. Perry was born in Hanford and lived there for many years, before moving to Lemoore in his teens. After graduating high school, he attended College of the Sequoias in Visalia.
He would go on to become the lead singer of Journey, taking the group to the top of Billboard charts in the 1970s and 1980s.
In addition to showing up in Hanford last week, Perry also crashed a tour rehearsal for Toad the Wet Sprocket and asked if he could sing with the band. That video has fueled speculation that Perry may be returning to music.