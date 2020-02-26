murder

Family of murdered Tulare man officially file lawsuit against Walmart

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Jones family attorney exclusively called Action News to let us know they filed a lawsuit against Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

While the family says they're one step closer to justice, they say the battle against the retailer is just beginning.

The family has filed several negligence charges against the retailer, claiming their ammunition was stored improperly the day their brother, Rocky Jones, was shot.

Authorities say Gustavo Garcia, who's also an illegal immigrant, shot and killed Jonas outside of an AM/PM in Visalia in December of 2018.

They say he was also responsible for at least two other murders, as well as an officer-involved shooting in Tulare County.

Attorneys claim on the day of the shooting, the ammunition wasn't stored properly, allowing Garcia to go in and easily steal hundreds of rounds of ammunition and go on his rampage.

"We think all Americans should bear arms," says Judy Jones, Rocky's brother. "This is about holding the largest retailer in the world accountable for their actions because what they did is they really had no security over there for their ammunition."

Attorneys say in California by law, ammunition must be stored behind a counter where a store clerk would sell it to the customer, or it has to be in a securely locked box or cage.
